Reuters Events: Energy LIVE 2025!

Join 3,000+ industry leaders for Energy LIVE 2025 in Houston this 9-10 December as we navigate America’s energy revolution.
With unprecedented demand from AI, data centres, electrification-straining infrastructure, and a new administration reshaping energy policy, the time for strategic action is now.
From grid modernisation to American Energy Dominance, LNG, and advanced nuclear, we’re cutting through the noise to deliver what energy executives truly need: practical solutions, powerful connections, and profitable strategies.
Find out more by visiting the website.
#EnergyLIVE