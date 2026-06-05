A-Gas to attend DCN Toronto as sponsor

Author: Joe Peck

A-Gas, a company specialising in lifecycle refrigerant management (LRM), will attend Data Center Nation (DCN) Toronto in Canada on 9 June as an official sponsor, following its participation as a Gold Sponsor at DCN Milan earlier this year.

The company is increasing its engagement with the data centre sector as demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow and cooling efficiency remains a key consideration for operators.

A-Gas specialises in LRM, providing services focused on the recovery, reclamation, reuse, and disposal of refrigerants. While the company has traditionally operated in sectors including HVAC, automotive, and cold chain logistics, it is expanding its focus on data centres and their cooling requirements.

Operating in 15 countries, A-Gas provides refrigerant supply services alongside refrigerant recovery and management programmes for facilities undergoing equipment replacement or decommissioning.

Refrigerant management remains key cooling consideration

As data centre operators deploy higher-density infrastructure and adopt new cooling technologies, refrigerant management is becoming an increasingly important aspect of sustainability and operational planning.

A-Gas says its offering includes on-site refrigerant recovery services, reclaimed refrigerant supply, and the destruction of refrigerants that cannot be processed for future reuse.

The company notes it will use the event to meet with industry stakeholders and discuss approaches to cooling infrastructure management within data centre environments.

For more from A-Gas, click here.