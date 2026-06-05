NetApp helps Aston Martin accelerate data-driven operations

Author: Joe Peck

Modern Formula One teams are increasingly reliant on data to drive performance, with engineers processing vast quantities of information from cars, simulations, and trackside operations in real time. As the volume and complexity of this data continues to grow, the ability to move, manage, and analyse information efficiently has become a critical competitive advantage.

For the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, this challenge extends far beyond the race circuit. Data generated during a race weekend must be shared seamlessly between trackside engineers, the team’s technology campus in Silverstone, and cloud-based environments used for analysis, simulation, and development.

Supporting this infrastructure is NetApp, a US provider of data storage and cloud infrastructure management, which serves as the team’s Global Data Infrastructure Partner.

Formula One is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced environments in sport. Each car carries more than 300 sensors and can generate up to 1.5TB of raw data during a race weekend, with total data volumes rising to as much as 4TB when pre- and post-event processing is included.

This information spans a wide range of operational and engineering disciplines, including telemetry, aerodynamics, power unit performance, tyre behaviour, and driver inputs. Teams also run thousands of simulations, including computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and digital twin modelling, to optimise car design and race strategy.

As AI and machine learning become increasingly important within motorsport, teams are also using advanced analytics to support predictive modelling, performance optimisation, and energy management.

Turning data into competitive advantage

The challenge facing Formula One teams is not simply collecting data but extracting actionable insights quickly enough to influence performance.

Engineers must often analyse live telemetry and historical performance information simultaneously, whilst also coordinating decisions between personnel at the circuit and specialists based remotely at headquarters.

To support these requirements, NetApp has helped create a unified data environment connecting trackside operations, Aston Martin’s Silverstone facility, and cloud platforms used for compute-intensive workloads.

The infrastructure enables data to move between environments while maintaining consistent access, governance, and operational performance. This allows engineering teams to support high-performance computing applications, analytics platforms, and AI workloads from a common data foundation.

The approach reflects a broader shift occurring across many industries as organisations seek to manage growing data volumes across distributed environments while supporting increasingly sophisticated AI and analytics initiatives.

Lessons beyond the racetrack

While Formula One represents an extreme use case, many of the technology challenges faced by racing teams mirror those confronting enterprises, cloud providers, and data centre operators.

Organisations are increasingly required to process large datasets in real time, integrate on-premises infrastructure with cloud services, and ensure data remains available across multiple locations. At the same time, the adoption of AI is placing additional demands on storage, networking, and compute resources.

Security and resilience also remain critical considerations. Formula One teams depend on the availability of highly valuable intellectual property and operational systems, creating a need for robust cyber resilience and data governance capabilities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

For NetApp, the partnership demonstrates how intelligent data infrastructure can help organisations manage complex workloads, accelerate decision-making, and support innovation in high-pressure operational environments.

As AI adoption continues to expand across industries, the ability to connect data sources, analytics platforms, and cloud resources through a unified infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. Aston Martin’s data architecture provides a high-profile example of how organisations can use data as a strategic asset, transforming information into operational insight at speed and scale.

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