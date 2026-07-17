Duos secures 10MW hyperscale colocation agreement

Author: Joe Peck

Duos Edge AI, a provider of edge data centre (EDC) systems, has signed a five-year colocation agreement with an investment-grade hyperscale customer for 10MW of IT capacity at its data centre campus in Columbus, Georgia.

The contract is valued at more than $111 million (£82.5 million) over five years and is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026. The agreement will also increase the campus’s total contracted IT capacity to 20MW by the end of 2026.

The company says its initial 10MW deployment at the Columbus site remains on schedule to begin generating revenue in August 2026.

Duos recently completed a $55 million (£40.9 million) fundraising to support the acquisition of the Columbus facility, alongside investment in infrastructure required for contracted customer deployments and future expansion.

Doug Recker, CEO of Duos, says, “This agreement shows how we are investing in infrastructure in key markets so we can quickly add capacity for our customers.

“The Columbus campus gives us the ability to rapidly deploy high-density AI infrastructure while generating durable recurring revenue. We believe this model positions Duos to meet growing customer demand and create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

Campus capacity doubles to 20MW

With the latest agreement, Duos Edge AI says it has now secured 20MW of contracted deployments scheduled for delivery during 2026.

The Columbus campus forms part of the company’s stated strategy of developing and operating high-density AI infrastructure supported by long-term customer agreements.

For more from Duos Edge AI, click here.