Lightpath expands fibre network for 1GW data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Lightpath, a New York-based fibre network and connectivity provider, has announced two new fibre network builds to support hyperscale data centre campuses under construction in Michigan and Wisconsin, USA.

The projects will extend the company’s fibre network to campuses in Saline, Michigan, and Port Washington, Wisconsin, both of which are planned to exceed 1GW of capacity.

Lightpath will provide triverse fibre infrastructure and multi-terabit connectivity to both sites in partnership with an anchor hyperscale customer.

The Saline deployment is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with the Port Washington build expected to follow in the second quarter of 2027.

Supporting gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure

Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath, comments, “Lightpath is playing an increasingly central role in partnering with hyperscalers to build new fibre infrastructure to address AI-driven demand across the US. Fibre infrastructure remains a critical component in the evolving and accelerating AI ecosystem.”

The new projects follow the company’s recent network expansion in Phoenix, eastern Pennsylvania, and Columbus, as well as the development of a long-haul fibre route linking Columbus and Chicago.

Tim Haverkate, Chief Commercial Officer at Lightpath, says, “Gigawatt-scale AI campuses need more than fibre in the ground; they need a partner that can engineer an end-to-end connectivity solution across new construction, existing Lightpath network assets, and strategic partner fibre.

“Our ability to creatively combine those assets is what allows us to deliver route-diverse, multi-terabit capacity on timelines that match the pace of hyperscale AI development.”

According to Lightpath, the latest builds form part of its wider investment in fibre infrastructure serving locations with increasing concentrations of hyperscale data centres and AI workloads.

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