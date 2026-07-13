euNetworks launches direct Paris–Milan fibre route

Author: Joe Peck

euNetworks, a European bandwidth infrastructure company, has launched a new long-haul fibre route between Paris and Milan, providing what the company says is the most direct connectivity path between the two cities.

Spanning 1,057km, the route follows a new path through the Alps, offering an alternative to routes that typically run via Lyon and Marseille.

The company says the route has been designed to provide a shorter and more diverse connection between two of Europe’s major connectivity hubs, whilst also strengthening wider network connectivity across the region.

The announcement follows the launch of euNetworks’ direct Frankfurt–Milan route via Zurich in October 2025. Together, the two routes provide shorter connectivity options between Frankfurt and Milan.

Customers using the new route can connect to euNetworks’ metro networks in Paris and Milan, which include 38 and 18 directly connected data centres respectively, as well as the company’s wider network of more than 600 connected data centres across Europe.

Route expands European network connectivity

According to euNetworks, the new infrastructure is intended to support growing demand for low-latency connectivity driven by AI, cloud services, and data-intensive applications.

Marisa Trisolino, CEO of euNetworks, says, “The new route between Paris and Milan is a prime example of our dedication to providing customers with the most direct, diverse connectivity options in Europe. As demand for AI, cloud, and data-driven connectivity rises, shorter routes and diversity become increasingly crucial.

“Building a diverse route through the Alps takes a lot of persistence and collaboration with an extensive supplier network. euNetworks was proud to take on this challenge to deliver for our customers and we will continue to expand our network wherever our customers need it the most.”

For more from euNetworks, click here.