Why network resilience now depends on control​

Author: Joe Peck

In this exclusive article for DCNN, Ramtin Rampour (pictured above), Principal Solutions Architect at Opengear, explains why independent management access is becoming an essential element of network resilience as data centre environments grow larger, more distributed, and increasingly complex:

Building resilience beyond the production network

With data centres supporting ever higher-density workloads and users increasingly expecting the services they use to be available at all times, network resilience is a fundamental priority for operators responsible for keeping critical infrastructure running.

Resilience is no longer just about whether infrastructure can withstand disruption; it also depends on whether operations teams can retain control when something goes wrong. As data centre environments become more distributed and security-sensitive, the ability to reach critical systems during failure has become central to recovery.

In this context, remote access to networks has become critical. When the network fails, recovery can only begin if teams can still reach the systems they need to fix. A loss of connectivity is no longer only a traffic problem; it can restrict visibility, delay remediation, and leave data centre network teams dependent on the same production environment that is already degraded.

For data centre network teams, resilience now depends not only on network availability, but on maintaining a reliable management path when the production network is degraded or unavailable.

Redundant links and resilient hardware still have a place in delivering this. However, they cannot guarantee recovery on their own. Teams also need a trusted route into critical infrastructure when the production network is misconfigured, compromised, or unavailable. Without it, a familiar fault that should be routine to resolve can become a prolonged recovery exercise.

The control gap

This need for control is becoming more urgent as data centre environments grow increasingly complex. Preventing outages remains a strategic priority for owners and operators, even as infrastructure equipment improves. At the same time, modern architectures and external threats continue to introduce risks that must be actively managed.

For network teams, the takeaway is clear: component reliability alone does not ensure resilience. Effective recovery planning must also address dependency chains, change-related errors, and potential loss of access.

Those dependencies are increasing with AI environments placing heavier demand on traffic inside high-density infrastructure. Edge sites often sit far from specialist engineering teams, whilst hybrid operating models extend the network across owned and hosted environments. Each can lengthen recovery if teams have no independent management path.

During an incident, the gap appears at console level. An engineer may understand which change caused the issue, which device needs attention, or which segment should be isolated, but still have no reliable way to act.

No amount of bandwidth helps if management access depends on the failed route. This gap is exactly what out-of-band management is designed to address. By providing a dedicated, physically separate network path, it gives operators direct console-level and IP access to critical infrastructure, independent of the production network they may need to repair.

Skills, security, and scale

Workforce pressure is another factor widening the control gap. In the 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study, only 55% of respondents agreed their organisations have the resources needed to address security incidents over the next two to three years.

For data centre operators, that shortage has direct consequences. When incidents occur, recovery often depends on the same network teams that manage access and infrastructure availability. If those teams are stretched, site visits take longer and recovery becomes harder to coordinate.

Stretched data centre network teams need fewer site visits and more repeatable processes. Automation is valuable but it is not a substitute for reachability. A workflow cannot reboot, reconfigure, or isolate a device it cannot access. For large estates, the access model has to be designed before the recovery process can be trusted.

Security adds another constraint. Palo Alto Networks’ 2026 Unit 42 Global Incident Response Report found that identity weaknesses played a material role in almost 90% of investigations, whilst 87% of intrusions involved activity across multiple attack surfaces, including networks.

For data centre operators, this is a network resilience issue as much as a security one. When disruption occurs, teams still need a trusted way to reach routers, switches, firewalls, and other critical devices, but that access cannot rely on the same production network that may be degraded or exposed to attacker movement.

During a cyberattack, management access has to be both available and governed. Speed without strong authentication creates risk. Tight controls with no practical route into the infrastructure slow recovery. Operators need a path that sits outside production traffic, with clear permissions and logs that stand up to audit.

Future-proofing through independent access

Future-proofing data centre networks should start with control under imperfect conditions. An independent management plane separates the route used to control infrastructure from the route carrying production traffic. When the main network is down or untrusted, it allows teams to inspect devices, roll back changes, isolate segments, and verify service health remotely. The aim is not to prevent every failure; it is to prevent failures from removing the operator’s ability to respond.

This capability is valuable from the outset. New infrastructure often needs to be built and secured before normal production connectivity is ready. In edge or remote sites, local intervention can be slow and expensive. In this context, a separate management path allows teams to bring equipment online, test configurations, and reduce dependence on physical access.

Once infrastructure is live, the same path can support daily resilience. Network operations teams can intervene earlier when device health deteriorates and recover services without depending on unstable systems. Against this backdrop, resilience becomes less about emergency improvisation and more about disciplined control built into network operations.

Data centre networks will always face disruption from misconfiguration, cyber threats, equipment faults, and external events. For operators, resilience depends on whether they can retain control when those disruptions occur.

As data centre estates become larger, more distributed, and harder to secure, resilience will depend on a trusted path back into the infrastructure, whether teams are managing a core facility, an edge site, or hosted environments. That control helps teams recover faster and keep critical services always running.

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