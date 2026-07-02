Shell renews renewable energy supply deal with Kao Data

Author: Joe Peck

Shell Energy UK, a supplier of gas, electricity, and broadband services, has renewed its renewable electricity supply agreement with Kao Data, a data centre developer and operator, extending its partnership with the data centre developer as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.

Since 2022, Shell Energy has supplied Kao Data with around 140GWh of electricity each year, matched with generation from UK renewable energy assets. From 2025, the agreement has also included electricity generated by the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm, from which Shell Energy Europe offtakes around 20% of the project’s total output.

According to the companies, the agreement is intended to support the continued development of AI and advanced computing infrastructure while matching electricity consumption with UK-based renewable generation.

Kao Data says its data centres are designed for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, incorporating technologies including direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

The company also states that it was the first data centre operator in Europe to transition its backup generators to hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO), which can reduce lifecycle emissions compared with conventional diesel.

Partnership continues focus on renewable energy

James Lewis, Investment Director at Kao Data, comments, “At Kao Data, sustainability is embedded in everything we do, and developing strategic relationships remains critical to help us achieve our goals.

“Our collaboration with Shell Energy has been instrumental in shaping our long-term energy management and decarbonisation strategy. Extending this relationship enables our customers’ electricity demand to be matched with certified renewable generation from UK-based sources, reinforcing our commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.”

Greg Kavanagh, Head of Industrial & Commercial Sales at Shell Energy, adds, “Shell Energy is delighted to strengthen our collaboration with Kao Data. Our long-standing relationship reflects the alignment between our teams and a shared focus on innovation and sustainability.

“By supplying electricity backed by asset-specific renewable certificates, we’re supporting Kao Data’s pioneering AI infrastructure and its broader efforts to reduce emissions and progress towards net zero emissions.

“Together, we’re helping to set a benchmark for how energy and technology companies can enable a low-carbon digital future.”

For more from Kao Data, click here.