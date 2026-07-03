Aston Martin launches AMR Network technology forum

Author: Joe Peck

Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team has launched the AMR Network, a new platform designed to bring together its technology partners to collaborate on innovation, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing.

The initiative was unveiled during the inaugural AMR Technology Forum at the team’s AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone on 3 July 2026, ahead of the British Grand Prix, with Data Centre & Network News (DCNN) amongst the media in attendance.

Senior representatives from technology partners including CoreWeave, Zscaler, Cohere, ServiceNow, Cognizant, Cognition, NetApp, Xerox, Arm, and Eight Sleep took part in panel discussions and media roundtables examining the growing role of AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing in Formula One (F1) and other industries.

For the data centre sector, the event highlighted the increasing importance of digital infrastructure in supporting AI development, engineering simulations, data processing, and performance analysis.

Discussions also explored how technologies developed for F1 are influencing wider enterprise computing and digital infrastructure strategies.

The forum also featured Aston Martin Aramco’s STEM Racing programme, with students attending a panel discussion focused on careers in motorsport and technology.

AI infrastructure underpins F1 innovation

As Formula One teams continue to increase their use of AI and data-driven engineering, the demands placed on cloud platforms, high-performance computing, cyber security, storage infrastructure, and networking continue to grow.

The event demonstrated how collaboration between specialist technology providers is becoming increasingly important in supporting these workloads both at the track and within engineering facilities.

Jefferson Slack, Managing Director, Commercial at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, says, “Formula One has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, but the pace of change we are seeing through artificial intelligence and advanced computing is unlike anything the sport has experienced before.

“We’re proud to welcome all our technology partners to the AMRTC for our first Technology Forum. Together, these organisations represent an extraordinary collection of expertise across AI, data, cloud computing, enterprise technology, security, and human performance.

“The AMR Network enables us to continue those conversations throughout the season, creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration and thought leadership across our partner portfolio.”

The AMR Network forms part of a wider programme of events and industry discussions intended to encourage collaboration between Aston Martin Aramco and its technology partners throughout the F1 season.