Verne agrees Arcus acquisition of Volta Data Centres

Author: Joe Peck

Arcus Infrastructure Partners, a London-based specialist infrastructure fund manager, has entered into an agreement to acquire Volta Data Centres from data centre provider Verne, adding a 6MW carrier-neutral colocation facility in central London to its digital infrastructure portfolio.

The transaction, expected to complete in July 2026, will see Arcus acquire 100% of Volta Data Centres, which is currently operated as Verne’s UK data centre. The facility provides colocation and interconnection services to customers in the financial services, telecommunications, IT, and enterprise sectors.

Located near the City of London, the site offers 6MW of capacity and features connectivity through more than 40 on-site carriers and over 1,200 cross-connects.

Acquisition strengthens UK data centre presence

The acquisition expands Arcus’s presence in the colocation market, building on its existing investment in Portus Data Centres. According to the company, the UK market was identified as offering strong long-term potential due to growing demand and constrained supply.

Charlie Scott, Senior Investment Director at Arcus, comments, “Volta is an excellent fit with our AEIF4 investment strategy, providing critical digital infrastructure at the heart of one of Europe’s premier colocation markets.

“The business stood out as a high-quality investment combining stable contracted revenues, an entrenched position in London’s connectivity ecosystem, and a clear pathway for growth and commercial improvements, supported by an experienced site team.

“Colocation has been a strategic focus for Arcus since 2024. We look forward to partnering with the Volta team to support the next phase of the business’s growth and building on this entry point with further acquisitions.”

For Verne, the sale forms part of a broader strategy to focus investment on low-carbon, high-density data centre infrastructure across Northern Europe.

Dominic Ward (pictured above), CEO of Verne, suggests, “This agreement is the right next step for the London data centre, its customers, and its team. Arcus has deep infrastructure experience and is well placed to support the site’s next phase of growth.

“For Verne, this is a strategic portfolio decision that allows us to focus our investment and expertise on low-carbon, high-density data centre infrastructure in the locations best suited to AI, high-performance computing, and other demanding workloads. We will work closely with Arcus to support a smooth transition.”

The transaction remains subject to the fulfilment of contractual requirements and is expected to complete during July 2026.

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