Durata launches modular power infrastructure system

Author: Joe Peck

Durata, a critical power and modular data centre infrastructure provider, has introduced PowerCore, a factory-built power infrastructure system designed to simplify the deployment of data centres and other critical infrastructure projects.

The modular system integrates power distribution equipment into a single factory-assembled unit, reducing the need to source and coordinate multiple suppliers before installation on site.

According to Durata, the launch comes as demand for AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure continues to increase, placing greater pressure on operators to bring new capacity online more quickly.

PowerCore combines ring main units (RMUs), transformers, switchgear, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and busbar infrastructure into a single integrated system manufactured at the company’s 80,000ft² (7,432m²) facility in the North East of England.

Factory-built approach targets faster deployment

Durata says PowerCore is designed, fabricated, and assembled in-house before delivery, reducing on-site construction work and simplifying project management. The company estimates the approach can reduce deployment times by up to 60% while improving quality control and programme certainty.

PowerCore is designed to work with equipment from a range of manufacturers, supporting UPS, generator, switchgear, and battery technologies. Durata says the platform can be configured in stacked, linear, or side-by-side layouts to suit individual site requirements and support future expansion.

The system is intended for deployments ranging from 10kW to 150kW per rack, making it suitable for hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, edge, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing environments.

Lewis Cobb, Global Director of AI Factories and Modular Data Centres at Durata, comments, “The biggest challenge facing many critical infrastructure projects today is getting power infrastructure at scale delivered quickly enough.

“Operators are often managing multiple suppliers, competing lead times, and complex on-site integration programmes. Our PowerCore solution removes that complexity by delivering the complete power stack as a single coordinated system, configured to the customer’s requirements and ready for rapid deployment.

“By designing, fabricating, and integrating the solution in-house, we can provide greater control over quality, delivery, and programme timelines while giving customers a faster route to deployment.

“Data centre operators increasingly need a strategic delivery partner rather than a collection of individual suppliers. We take responsibility for the engineering, fabrication, integration, logistics, and delivery of the entire power infrastructure package.

“That reduces project complexity, mitigates risk, and helps customers bring critical infrastructure online faster and with greater confidence.”

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