AVK to open UK PowerPods manufacturing facility

Author: Joe Peck

AVK, a provider of power systems and electrical infrastructure for data centres, has announced plans to open its first standalone UK manufacturing facility in Haydock, supporting production of modular power systems for data centres and AI infrastructure.

The site, located in the Liverpool City Region, will assemble the company’s modular low- and medium-voltage (LV/MV) PowerPods, which provide pre-engineered power infrastructure for data centres. AVK says the facility represents an initial investment of £3 million and forms part of its UK manufacturing strategy.

The company expects the facility to create a range of skilled jobs during its first year, with further recruitment planned as production increases. Roles will include electrical and mechanical installation engineers, plant movement operatives, warehousing staff, graduate positions, and apprenticeships.

AVK has also partnered with St Helens College to deliver work placements and Level 3 engineering apprenticeships. The programme will include electrical and mechanical training, with progression routes into higher engineering qualifications.

Haydock was selected for its engineering heritage and transport links, with the site located close to Junction 23 of the M6 to support distribution across the UK and Europe.

Facility investment brings manufacturing and engineering roles

AVK says the new facility reflects increasing investment in the infrastructure required to support AI and hyperscale data centres.

Simon Davis, Head of Production Modular Services at AVK, notes, “PowerPods complete our proposition to the data centre market, and Haydock gives us the dedicated home to build them at scale. This is a British business investing in British manufacturing and British skills, in a region with a proud industrial heritage.

“The facility will strengthen the UK’s ability to power the AI economy while creating real opportunities for local people, apprentices, and graduates for years to come.”

Lord Stockwood, Minister for Investment, adds, “AVK-SEG’s investment in Haydock is a strong vote of confidence in UK advanced manufacturing and the Liverpool City Region, creating skilled jobs, boosting apprenticeships, and strengthening our role in powering the AI economy.”

George Woodward, Leader of St Helens Borough Council, similarly states that the investment demonstrates confidence in the borough’s engineering heritage and will help create skilled employment while strengthening links between industry and education.

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