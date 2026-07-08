Pure DC, SEGRO to develop Paris data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, and SEGRO, a UK-listed real estate investment trust (REIT), have formed a second joint venture to develop a 48MW fully fitted data centre in Paris, targeting a long-term lease with a global hyperscale operator.

The proposed development will be built in a Paris Availability Zone on land contributed by SEGRO, alongside a pre-secured 75MVA power connection. The companies say the project represents their second collaboration following their joint venture at Premier Park in West London.

The development is expected to require around £800 million of investment, including the value of the land contributed by SEGRO. SEGRO’s cash equity contribution is expected to be approximately £60 million during construction, with the remaining equity provided by Pure DC.

The facility will be delivered in phases, with construction due to begin once planning permission has been secured and a pre-let agreement has been signed. The first phase is expected to complete after around three years, with the remaining capacity delivered approximately one year later.

Joint venture builds on London project

The partners say the project combines SEGRO’s land portfolio and development expertise from Pure DC’s experience in designing, building, and operating hyperscale facilities.

The data centre will include mechanical and electrical infrastructure, together with power distribution, cabling, and cooling systems. IT equipment, including servers and racks, will be supplied by the future occupier.

David Sleath, Chief Executive of SEGRO, comments, “This second joint venture with Pure DC builds on the momentum across our European data centre platform and demonstrates how SEGRO can crystallise the significant value in its 3.0GVA power bank through a repeatable, capital-efficient model.

“This project in Paris will be our first data centre development in Continental Europe, and [it’s] another great example of how combining our carefully assembled, prime, power-secured sites with Pure DC’s technical expertise can accelerate the delivery of highly profitable, fully fitted facilities.

“Our first project together at Premier Park is progressing well, with planning approval secured ahead of schedule and active discussions underway with two global hyperscalers.”

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Pure DC, adds, “Large-scale, powered sites in Europe’s leading metropolitan markets have become one of the scarcest and most strategically valuable resources in digital infrastructure.

“Demand for digital infrastructure across Europe is accelerating, but access to suitable sites with secured power and favourable planning positions in the FLAP-D markets remains the defining constraint.”

The announcement follows progress at the companies’ first joint venture at Premier Park in West London, where planning permission was approved in March 2026. The partners say discussions are underway with two hyperscale operators interested in occupying the site’s full capacity.

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