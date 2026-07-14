Kickstarting the next decade of mobile growth

Author: Joe Peck

The Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) Top Talk Summit recently took place in Shanghai, held in tandem with MWC Shanghai 2026. The event gathered 150 industry experts, including mobile telecom operators, movers and shakers in the AI ecosystem, industry organisation leaders, and renowned academics to discuss the next 10 years of mobile development, as well as the key paths to get there. The discussion largely focused on how the industry can make the most of intelligent connectivity and pave the way for new growth.

“The mobile communications industry is entering the age of intelligence,” said David Wang, Huawei‘s Deputy Chairman of the Board and Rotating Chairman, in his opening keynote. “Intelligent devices and agentic services are developing fast, opening the doors to incredible new growth opportunities – but also some key challenges.

“As we chart the way forward, we need to drive the advancement of mobile communications in three key areas: industry, technology, and business.”

From an industry perspective, he explained that coordinating efforts to connect people, things, and agents with a single network is key to meeting a growing range of disparate application requirements. He called for the development of integrated satellite-ground networks to push out the boundaries of connectivity, as well as the allocation of ultra-large, contiguous spectrum blocks that can truly support a generational leap in mobile communications.

As for the technology itself, Wang said, “We can use AI to upgrade networks across the board. And with AI-native architecture for next-generation core networks, we can more effectively support agentic services.”

When it comes to the business side, Wang encouraged carriers to actively explore new business models and scenarios, focusing on sustainable growth opportunities that intelligent mobile networks and services will unlock.

“We look forward to working closely with industry partners as we explore the boundless horizons ahead,” he concluded. “The paths forward are clear. And with practical action, we can build a solid future for mobile communications.”

Symbiosis with AI: Industry synergy breaks new boundaries

As the mobile AI era accelerates, AI services are transforming into the engine of industry intelligence. These services expand rapidly from consumer-facing applications to deep vertical integration. AI applications are driving ecosystem convergence through the harmonious coordination of people, things, and agents.

In the consumer field, user interaction modes are undergoing a paradigm shift, from touch-based graphical user interfaces (GUI) to zero UI with multimodal user assistance. A prime example is Celia, whose three billion daily activations are powered by proactive user-intent recognition and autonomous agent services, driving a 4.5-fold increase in agent distribution.

In firefighting and emergency response, embodied AI robots equipped with 5G-Advanced (5G-A) modules have become indispensable frontline assistants. Using China Mobile’s high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency 5G-A network, these robots seamlessly backhaul real-time videos and thermal imagery to cloud-based AI brains. In complex fire scenarios, they provide precise data-driven support for rescue operations, with fire source localisation, real-time reporting, remote piloting, and autonomous execution.

In logistics, AI has evolved from a mere assistive tool into a driver of productivity capable of autonomous decision making and execution. During weather-induced road closures, smart logistics networks harness specialised AI agents to synthesise real-time traffic, weather, and order workflows. Within seconds, these systems can plot hundreds of alternative routes and sync them with drivers, slashing shipment delays by 15%.

Advancing with AI: Technological innovation unlocks new capabilities

As connectivity extends beyond humans and things to encompass intelligence, it creates new requirements for mobile network capabilities.

In terms of breadth, networks need to extend beyond terrestrial boundaries into fully integrated space-air-ground systems, redefining the limits of intelligent connectivity.

In terms of density, with massive robots operating concurrently, agent density in hotspot zones is projected to exceed 10 million per square kilometre, vastly exceeding human density.

In terms of quality, future traffic models will undergo a fundamental shift from a downlink-heavy model to a highly symmetric uplink-downlink model optimised for intelligent collaboration. Multimodal real-time perception, context synchronisation, and collaborative training and inference will drive explosive uplink growth. This will create stringent requirements on network latency as well as uplink and downlink speeds.

Network transformation requires technological innovations. Operators must tap into new bands like U6GHz to build wide pipes that offer ultra-high capacity as well as stable low latency. In addition, multi-band coordination (high, mid, and low bands) and device-cloud-service synergy must be utilised to satisfy the multifaceted connectivity demands of people, things, and agents.

To this end, China Telecom and China Unicom are using their co-constructed and shared footprint of over one million 5G base stations to form a premium network, featuring multi-band coordination and multi-dimensional coverage. They are also pioneering innovations like GigaUplink technologies for greater network speed and stability. This will power seamless collaboration between people, things, vehicles, and agents.

Succeeding with AI: The intelligent economy unleashes new value in connectivity

Currently, industrial digital and intelligent transformation is gaining significant momentum. While consolidating their existing traffic and user experience monetisation, operators are actively pioneering network service upgrades across diverse scenarios.

For Singtel, its deployment of agentic AI enabled its AI assistant to handle more than 70,000 customer interactions within just six weeks, with more than 70% of routine requests being resolved independently, freeing employees to focus on higher-value and more complex customer needs. This combination of AI-driven automation and human expertise is helping operators improve service quality, accelerate response times, and unlock new productivity gains across the organisation.

With the dawn of the Agentverse, tokens are emerging as a critical new factor of production, placing higher demands on SLA differentiation. From differentiated, intelligent service packages for consumers to tailored network assurance solutions for industries, operators are well positioned to diversify their portfolios of smart service products.

Consequently, the value monetisation blueprint for operators will extend from a single traffic pipe to the entire lifecycle of token generation, transmission, and application, achieving collaborative innovation and shared prosperity with industry partners.

Li Peng, Huawei’s Director of the Board, President of ICT Sales & Service, and President of the China Region, delivered the closing remarks at the event. Li said, “By 2035, we’ll have co-created an Agentverse defined by carbon-silicon symbiosis, virtual-real integration, and agent collaboration. Intelligent connectivity can break new boundaries, technological innovation can open the door to new network capabilities, and the intelligent economy can unlock new value in connectivity. Together, we can achieve symbiosis with AI, advance with AI, and succeed with AI.”

Li concluded his speech by inviting global carriers and industry partners to collaborate with Huawei in building a Mobile AI City and shaping the next decade of mobile communications.

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