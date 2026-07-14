Pure DC begins first phase of 550MW Finnish AI campus

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC), a designer, developer, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has begun the first phase of a planned 550MW AI data centre campus in Seinäjoki, Finland, with Phase One representing an investment of more than €1.5 billion (£1.2 billion).

The initial 110MW phase has been fully leased, with planning permission secured and the substation for the first data hall already operational. Subject to future approvals and commercial agreements, the development could expand to more than 550MW of IT capacity, representing a total investment exceeding €7.5 billion (£6.3 billion).

The campus is being developed in partnership with SDC Ventures and is expected to create more than 3,000 construction jobs over the course of the project. Pure DC says the development will also support improvements to local electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.

Gary Wojtaszek, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Pure DC, notes, “Countries building AI infrastructure over the next decade will shape the global economy for the next 50 years. Finland has all the ingredients required to lead this transformation: world class engineering talent, abundant renewable energy, and a culture of innovation that gave rise to Nokia.

“We are not building data centres in Seinäjoki; together with our partners, including the Seinäjoki Municipality, we are helping create one of Europe’s most important AI ecosystems capable of supporting global tech leaders as well as the next generation of Finnish entrepreneurs and innovators.”

A campus designed for large-scale AI workloads

Known as SJK01, the 370-acre campus is planned to support more than 550MW of IT capacity for AI and machine learning workloads. The site will have access to more than 700MVA of renewable power and will be built using repeatable 40MW modules incorporating direct liquid cooling for high-density computing.

The development will also include closed-loop cooling systems that use no water during operation and will support district heating through waste heat recovery.

In addition, Pure DC says it will work with Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences and local vocational institutions to develop specialist training programmes aimed at supporting future employment in the data centre sector.

The British Ambassador to Finland, Laura Davies, comments, “I am delighted by this major UK investment into Pure DC’s new site in Seinäjoki – the largest yet by a UK company in Finland. It’s an example of the growing role of UK companies in financing and delivering digital infrastructure across Europe, which is a key component of building our shared data sovereignty.

“Not only will this AI data centre campus become one of Finland’s largest inward investment projects, but it will be a critical enabler of scientific excellence and [will] provide a platform to develop industrial competitiveness and sovereign capability.

“Side by side in the top 10 of the Global Innovation Index, the UK and Finland already lead the way on AI and AI security, and this kind of world-class compute infrastructure will further support our ability to shape the future of AI for the better.”

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