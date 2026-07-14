Meta commits $50bn to 5GW Louisiana data centre campus

Author: Joe Peck

US technology company Meta has increased its investment in its Richland Parish data centre campus in Louisiana, USA, to more than $50 billion (£37.4 billion), expanding the site to almost 10 million square feet (929,030m²) with a planned IT capacity of 5GW.

The facility will house Hyperion, Meta’s largest AI training cluster, making it the company’s biggest data centre campus and one of the largest data centres ever announced.

The expansion comes as demand for AI infrastructure continues to increase, with the campus expected to play a significant role in supporting Meta’s AI operations.

Expansion brings jobs and energy investment

The project is expected to support up to 7,500 construction jobs at peak activity, alongside approximately 1,000 operational roles. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the development will also generate around 1,900 indirect jobs across the region.

Meta says it has already awarded more than $1.6 billion (£1.1 billion) in contracts to Louisiana businesses and has invested over $1 million (£748,000) in community projects across Richland Parish since construction began.

The company has also established workforce partnerships with local colleges and training providers to support careers in skilled trades and data centre operations.

The expansion is supported by an agreement with Entergy Louisiana, which includes investment in new electricity infrastructure comprising seven natural gas-fired power stations, three grid-scale battery projects, potential nuclear generation developments, and additional purchased power.

Meta has also committed to funding up to 2.5GW of renewable energy and says it plans to return 100% of the site’s water consumption to local watersheds through restoration and water infrastructure projects.

Rachel Peterson, Vice President of Data Centers at Meta, comments, “From the beginning, this project has always been about more than building infrastructure; it’s about building alongside the community.

“The people, workforce, and partnership we’ve found in Louisiana have enabled this project to be a cornerstone of our global infrastructure.

“With more than $1.6 billion already contracted with local companies and thousands of jobs being supported, we’re delivering real economic impact alongside the AI infrastructure that will power the future.”

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