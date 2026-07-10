DeepInfra opens its first international AI data centre

Author: Joe Peck

DeepInfra, a US cloud platform providing inference infrastructure for AI, has opened a new data centre in Toronto, Canada, marking the company’s first facility outside the US as it expands its AI inference infrastructure.

The 1.7MW site is DeepInfra’s ninth data centre and will host more than 1,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. The company says the expansion increases its AI inference capacity whilst supporting lower-latency services for customers across North America and other international markets.

Supporting growing AI inference demand

According to research from McKinsey & Company, AI inference is expected to account for more than 40% of total data centre demand by 2030. The growth is being driven by organisations moving AI models into production, increasing demand for GPU infrastructure capable of supporting real-time applications, AI agents, and high-volume API traffic.

DeepInfra says the Toronto deployment forms part of its wider infrastructure strategy as demand for AI inference continues to grow.

Nikola Borisov, CEO and co-founder of DeepInfra, notes, “Enterprises are moving from experimentation to production at unprecedented speed, and that shift demands infrastructure that is both scalable and globally distributed.

“This Toronto cluster is a foundational step in expanding our capacity beyond the US and ensuring customers can run AI workloads closer to where their users and data reside.”

The Toronto facility follows DeepInfra’s ‘Series B’ funding round and forms part of the company’s plans to increase AI inference capacity in strategically selected regions.

Additional international deployments are also being evaluated as demand for GPU-intensive AI workloads continues to increase.