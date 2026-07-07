Addressing enterprise storage’s biggest challenges

Author: Joe Peck

In this article for DCNN, Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat, explores how enterprise storage platforms can help organisations strengthen cyber resilience, support AI adoption, simplify operations, and manage growing data volumes more efficiently:

IDC’s research highlights how enterprises can tackle five key challenges

The most successful organisations aren’t the ones that avoid challenges; they’re the ones that directly confront them. Whether it’s improving cyber resilience, managing data growth, reducing operational complexity, or navigating the demands of AI investment, enterprise leaders that ignore challenges won’t see them disappear. Instead, they need to identify a technology partner capable of tackling them together.

The IDC Business Value Snapshot, ‘The Business Value of Infinidat InfiniBox Solutions’, provides a very useful lens through which to examine how Infinidat supports enterprises to realise their business goals. In part, this is achieved through overcoming the five major challenges facing IT and enterprise storage teams, as this article highlights.

IDC’s research, based on interviews with Infinidat Global Fortune 500 and very large enterprise customers, describes how Infinidat provides a blueprint for doing exactly this, with significant improvements quantified across operational efficiency, complexity, integration, cyber resilience, downtime, and operating costs. Importantly, the study highlights the value of a storage platform that goes beyond storing data to one that’s designed to help enterprises navigate the realities of modern IT.

Supporting AI initiatives without increasing infrastructure overheads

AI has exploded in use and many research papers highlight how widely adopted it is. A 2025 study by Deloitte found that 85% of organisations increased their AI investment in the previous 12 months, and 91% plan to increase levels of investment again. McKinsey’s State of AI in 2025 report corroborates this, finding that 88% of organisations are using AI tools in at least one business function. All these projects come with significantly increased demands on storage and data teams, which also needs to be financed, unless appropriate technology is in place.

Data-intensive AI and analytics applications are forcing IT departments to reconsider legacy architectures to ensure their storage infrastructure can meet rapidly evolving requirements for high performance, availability, scalability, and data accessibility. IDC’s study found that Infinidat significantly reduced storage expenses via its high-density architecture and efficient data reduction, whilst delivering powerful, real-world application performance. This means IT teams are freed up to focus on AI projects rather than infrastructure management.

Strengthening cyber resilience and reducing downtime

Cyberattacks are now so prevalent that enterprises must realise the question is not if your enterprise will suffer a cyberattack, but when and how often. The latest data suggests an average enterprise is suffering over 2,000 cyberattacks per week, which is an incredible number. Cybersecurity has become such a hyper-critical issue that it’s a top concern across the whole of the C-Suite – and it’s not going away. In fact, the inevitability of cyberattacks means enterprises are now being judged on speed of recovery and post-service availability.

This means having ultra-reliable storage that underpins enterprise cyber resilience and business continuity objectives is essential. IDC’s study reported that users of InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA benefit from this, with the backing of InfiniSafe cyber storage which provides guarantees for data recovery and restoration within a minute in the event of a cyberattack, regardless of dataset size. Infinidat’s capabilities include ransomware detection, immutable snapshots, logical air-gapping, and automated cyber protection mechanisms as standard.

Reducing operational complexity

Too many enterprises are managing fragmented, multi-platform environments which result in significant administration and management inefficiencies. In fact, storage simplification is a key driver of value. The IDC report found that organisations using InfiniBox were achieving this, with enterprises reporting less staff time for storage management activities and over 50% greater storage administration team efficiency, highlighting the clear business value of simplifying storage operations and reducing management complexity.

Managing data growth within budget constraints

As stored data volumes continue to grow, enterprises face increasing pressure to expand storage capacity without matching increases in budget. IDC found that enterprises using InfiniBox were able to achieve this goal, with an average of 51% annual cost reduction and 58% lower operational costs. These improvements were driven by Infinidat’s high-density architecture, advanced data reduction technologies, and lower infrastructure overheads. The result is a storage platform that helps enterprises absorb their data growth more efficiently while controlling operational and capital expenditure.

Delivering more against resource and skills constraints

This final challenge is far from new, but it remains one of the defining characteristics of today’s IT department. At a time when enterprise technology spending overall continues to rise exponentially, CIOs and IT leaders face increasing pressure to deliver greater business value without corresponding increases in departmental resources or headcount.

IDC’s report highlights that Infinidat helps enterprises achieve this balance through a combination of simplified management, reduced operational overhead, and improved infrastructure efficiency. The IDC study highlights productivity improvements, lower management effort, and the ability for smaller teams to manage larger environments effectively. This enables IT departments to maintain high service levels while focusing their resources on strategic initiatives like AI innovation rather than routine administration. In short, Infinidat’s easier-to-manage ‘set it and forget it’ infrastructure helps them to do more with the resources they already have.

Overall, IDC’s research shows us that the greatest value enterprises derive from their enterprise storage is not based solely on performance metrics, capacity figures, or technical specifications. These are still important, of course, but the greatest benefits reported by InfiniBox users were strategic outcomes that directly impact business performance. IT professionals must contend with constantly growing data volumes, tougher cyber resilience requirements, expensive AI initiatives, and ongoing general pressure on resources. The question is no longer simply whether the storage solution can perform well, but how well it can help the business operate more effectively.

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