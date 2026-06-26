Broadcom, Nationwide deepen cloud partnership

Author: Joe Peck

Nationwide Building Society, the world’s largest building society, has expanded its strategic partnership with Broadcom, a designer, developer, and supplier of semiconductor and infrastructure software, as it continues to develop its private cloud infrastructure and integrate Virgin Money into the wider organisation.

The agreement will see Nationwide adopt VMware Cloud Foundation as the platform for its private cloud, providing a standardised infrastructure for applications and digital services across the enlarged group.

According to the organisations, the platform is intended to support greater resilience, scalability, and operational consistency while meeting the governance and compliance requirements of the UK financial services sector.

Paul Walsh, Director of Infrastructure and Service Delivery at Nationwide, says, “Our extended partnership with Broadcom represents a significant step forward in our technology strategy.

“As we continue to evolve as a business, including integrating Virgin Money into the group, it is vital that we have a resilient, scalable, and secure technology foundation.

“A private cloud built on VMware Cloud Foundation enables us to simplify operations, accelerate innovation, and deliver seamless digital experiences for our members, while maintaining the trust and stability that define the Nationwide brand.”

A private cloud platform to support integration

VMware Cloud Foundation combines compute, storage, networking, management, security, and automation within a single private cloud platform.

Nationwide says the technology will provide a common infrastructure for traditional applications, cloud-native workloads, and future artificial intelligence deployments, whilst helping simplify infrastructure management across the organisation.

The building society also expects the platform to support long-term operational efficiency and service continuity as it modernises its IT estate.

Joe Baguley, EMEA Chief Technology Officer at Broadcom, says, “Nationwide is taking a deliberate and strategic approach to private cloud that balances agility with control and innovation with resilience.

“By extending our partnership and adopting VMware Cloud Foundation as a consistent platform across the group, Nationwide will be able to integrate operations more efficiently, accelerate service delivery, and reduce operational complexity, while maintaining the security and governance expected of a leading UK financial services brand.”