EdgeMode signs MOU for 300MW Toledo data centre

Author: Joe Peck

EdgeMode, a digital infrastructure company specialising in developing high-performance computing (HPC) data centres, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City Council of Mora to support the development of the planned 300MW DC Malpica data centre campus in Toledo, Spain.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two during the development of the site, which is intended to support artificial intelligence (AI), HPC, and cloud workloads.

The MOU was signed by Mora Mayor Emilio Bravo Peña and EdgeMode CEO Charlie Faulkner during a ceremony at the municipality’s plenary hall.

EdgeMode says DC Malpica forms part of its eight-site portfolio in Spain, representing more than 4.35GW of planned capacity. The site is also located near Madrid, a major European hub for AI and digital infrastructure.

In addition to this, earlier this year, the company announced plans to deploy solid oxide fuel cell microgrid technology to supply power to the campus.

Agreement sets out development priorities

Under the agreement, the City Council of Mora will provide institutional support for the project, coordinate with administrative departments, and support efforts to secure Project of Strategic Interest status for the development.

EdgeMode says it will work to integrate the campus into the local economy, with priorities including employment, collaboration with regional businesses, and skills development initiatives. According to the company, the project could create up to 5,000 jobs during the construction phase.

The planned campus will also incorporate energy-efficient and low-emission technologies as part of its sustainability strategy.

Emilio Bravo Peña comments, “With this data centre project, we will be a leading town not just in Spain, but in Europe. Furthermore, I am sure that the magnet effect will work, and companies from other sectors – some of which are necessary for this project – will also come to Mora.”

Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, adds, “This agreement marks a critical milestone in the development of one of Europe’s prime locations for data centre capacity and our collaboration with the City of Mora.

“By establishing this institutional framework, we can navigate the development process efficiently while ensuring that DC Malpica delivers lasting economic value, high-quality employment, and technological advancement to the local community without compromising on environmental standards.”

The memorandum has an initial term of 24 months and outlines commitments to regulatory compliance, transparent communication, and cooperation throughout the development process.