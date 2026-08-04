Yondr acquires site for Northern Virginia data centre

Author: Joe Peck

Yondr Group, a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centres, has acquired a 40-acre (16.2-hectare) site in Manassas, Virginia, USA – in partnership with funds and accounts managed by Cerberus Capital Management and its affiliates – which is expected to support the construction of a 72MW data centre campus, with operations planned to begin in 2029.

The project is intended to provide additional capacity for hyperscale customers in Northern Virginia, supporting applications including cloud, enterprise, and artificial intelligence workloads.

Northern Virginia is already an established data centre market, with a significant presence of hyperscale and cloud operators, extensive fibre connectivity, and connections to major hubs across the northeastern United States.

Aaron Wangenheim, CEO of Yondr, comments, “We continue to see strong demand for well-located capacity across our global portfolio, including Northern Virginia, and this acquisition marks another important step in growing our North American footprint.

“Bringing a project of this scale online in a market like Northern Virginia takes deep operational expertise and strategic, sophisticated capital, and our partnership with Cerberus brings both together to deliver the capacity hyperscale customers increasingly need.”

72MW campus planned for 2029

The project is expected to have power available in the near term, with a target ready-for-service date of 2029.

Tom Wagner, Senior Managing Director and Head of North American Real Estate at Cerberus, says, “We are pleased to partner with Yondr to deliver a high-quality project in Northern Virginia that is well positioned to support hyperscale demand.

“With near-term power availability in a historically constrained market and a 2029 ready-for-service date, this project will be well positioned to support continued customer demand while creating long-term value for our partners and investors.

“We look forward to advancing this project alongside Yondr and identifying compelling opportunities to invest in high-quality real assets supported by the strong fundamentals in the digital economy.”

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