Data Centres APPG launches UK growth inquiry

Author: Joe Peck

The Data Centres All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) has launched a parliamentary inquiry to examine whether the UK’s policy and regulatory framework is supporting the future growth and international competitiveness of the data centre sector.

Titled Unlocking the UK’s Data Centre Growth Opportunity, the inquiry will gather evidence from across the industry before publishing policy recommendations in December 2026.

Written submissions are being invited from data centre operators and developers, investors, technology companies, utilities, combined authorities, regulators, academic institutions, and organisations representing environmental and community interests. Evidence must be submitted by 17:00 on 25 September 2026.

Inquiry to examine key growth challenges

The inquiry will include three oral evidence sessions between September and November, focusing on energy infrastructure and international competitiveness, investment and planning, and innovation and sustainability. It will also consider skills, workforce development, and the UK’s long-term policy direction.

Chris Curtis MP, Chair of the Data Centres APPG, comments, “Data centres are fast becoming some of the most significant infrastructure investments in the country and, with the right approach, they can deliver good growth, good jobs, good skills, and lasting economic and social benefit in the communities that host them.

“This inquiry is about making sure that as the sector expands, it does so in a way that spreads opportunity across every region of the UK, not just where investment already concentrates. I’d encourage anyone with a stake in this agenda to submit evidence and help us build the case for growth that works for everyone.”

Alison Griffiths MP, Vice Chair of the Data Centres APPG, adds, “Data centres sit at the intersection of our national security, economic future, and environmental responsibilities. As demand for cloud computing and AI grows, communities are rightly concerned about the land, energy, and water they use.

“As Vice Chair of the Data Centres APPG […] and as a member of the Environmental Audit Committee, I want this inquiry to challenge operators to go beyond business as usual, improve their environmental performance, and demonstrate lasting value to the communities hosting them.”

David Reed MP, Officer of the Data Centres APPG, says, “The UK has a real opportunity to lead the world in data centre investment, but we should be under no illusion: other markets are competing hard for the same capital, the same skills, and the same technology.

“This inquiry will look squarely at how the UK stacks up internationally, what’s holding us back, and what reforms are needed to keep Britain at the front of the pack. I want this group to make the practical, evidence-led case for the policy changes that will secure our competitive standing for the next decade.”

The Rt Hon. Lord Philip Hunt of Kings Heath OBE, Officer of the Data Centres APPG, notes, “We cannot talk about data centre growth without talking honestly about energy, water, and sustainability. The sector’s expansion will place real demands on our grid and our natural resources. This inquiry is an opportunity to hear from those developing the solutions, and to ensure sustainability isn’t an afterthought but a condition of good growth.”

For more from the Data Centres APPG, click here.