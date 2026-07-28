Leviton expands UK fibre production capacity

Author: Joe Peck

Leviton Network Solutions, a manufacturer of cabling, fibre, and connectivity products for data centres and enterprise networks, has expanded production of its high-fibre-count cable assemblies at its UK manufacturing facility, increasing capacity to support data centre deployments and growing demand for optical infrastructure.

The company says more than 100 configuration options are now available through its SJX fibre trunk range, part of the STRATA and OPT-X Global Fiber Systems portfolio. Production at its UK Data Center Factory complements existing manufacturing capacity in the USA.

According to Leviton, the expansion is intended to improve supply resilience and reduce lead times for data centre projects, particularly those supporting AI, hyperscale, and cloud environments.

Eddie McGinley, Senior Director of Product Management at Leviton, says, “Our enhanced fibre production arrives at a critical time. Operators are under immense pressure to scale optical infrastructure quickly, with the added weight of navigating global supply challenges. This means they need partners they can trust and who will deliver against their commitments.”

UK investment increases manufacturing capacity

The production expansion forms part of wider investment in Leviton’s UK facility and includes upgrades to cable, cassette, and fibre assembly manufacturing.

The company says the investment includes production of more than 100 OPT-X SJX cable and trunk configurations in both the UK and USA, new UK production of OPT-X HDX fibre cassettes, and the completion of an expansion of its UK Data Center Factory.

Leviton adds that manufacturing in both regions provides customers with additional sourcing options, improved supply continuity, and support for projects requiring dual-rated LSZH CPR B2ca/Riser cable constructions.

The expanded portfolio also supports Base-8, Base-12, and Base-16 configurations, alongside loose-tube fibre designs intended for high-density network architectures used in AI clusters, cloud deployments, and colocation data centres.

Eddie continues, “By expanding manufacturing in our UK facility and strengthening multi-region production, we’re giving customers the speed and assurance they need to keep projects on track and meet aggressive build schedules.”

The new configuration options are available immediately through Leviton’s global sales channels and distribution partners.