Arista Networks adds AI security to SD-WAN platform

Author: Joe Peck

Arista Networks, a provider of cloud and AI networking systems, has introduced Edge Threat Management (ETM) for its VeloCloud SD-WAN platform, adding integrated zero-trust security capabilities for enterprise branch networks.

The software is designed to combine SD-WAN connectivity and security within a single platform, reducing the need for separate firewall appliances at branch locations.

According to Arista, ETM provides firewalling, threat prevention, zone-based segmentation, Geo-IP filtering, DNS filtering, and AI-assisted policy management through the VeloCloud Orchestrator.

The platform also incorporates Arista AVA, which provides AI-assisted features including policy explanation and traffic simulation to help administrators understand and manage security policies.

Integrated security for branch networks

The new software is intended to provide a unified approach to branch security by combining network management and security policy enforcement within a common operating system and management interface.

Till Bockenheimer from German MSP T&A SYSTEME, says, “The new ETM functionality allows us to offer requested security services on top of the existing SD-WAN infrastructure managed within the same GUI. This eliminates the need to deploy a separate firewall box managed from a separate GUI, especially for small branches.”

Edward Fox, Chief Technology Officer at MetTel, states, “The network edge must evolve to be smarter and more autonomous as our clients expand their AI-driven operations from reactive troubleshooting to predictive management.”

John McCool, Senior Vice President at Arista Networks, comments, “The new zero-trust integrated security with ETM, developed organically by Arista, showcases the power of the combined Arista and VeloCloud teams on the anniversary of the VeloCloud acquisition. Customers can now simplify and unify the branch, extending enterprise-grade zero trust security to the branch office WAN edge.”

Arista says ETM will be available for all current VeloCloud hardware and virtual edge platforms, with general availability scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

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