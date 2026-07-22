Telxius expands Caribbean connectivity in Dominican Republic

Author: Joe Peck

Telxius, a Spanish operator of submarine cable networks and telecommunications tower infrastructure, has opened a new point of presence (PoP) at the NAP Caribe data centre in Santo Domingo, expanding its network presence in the Caribbean and strengthening connectivity in the Dominican Republic.

The new PoP complements the company’s submarine cable landing gateway in Punta Cana, extending access to Telxius’s network, transport, interconnection, and security services for carriers, content providers, and enterprises across the region.

The expansion is intended to improve network availability, resilience, and performance whilst providing customers with greater access to Telxius’s global infrastructure.

According to DataReportal, the Dominican Republic had more than 10.2 million internet users in the first quarter of 2025, making it the largest internet market in the Caribbean. Telxius says the new facility is positioned to support growing demand for digital connectivity and internet services.

Caribbean network growth continues

Telxius operates more than 100,000km of submarine and terrestrial fibre infrastructure worldwide, including 25 carrier-neutral landing gateways and edge data centres.

Carlos Casado, Northern Region Sales VP at Telxius, says, “Our new PoP in Santo Domingo reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class connectivity across some of the world’s most dynamic markets.

“The Caribbean is home to a growing number of digital hubs, making it a key growth region for our customers and our network. Together with NAP Caribe, we are enabling faster, more secure, and more reliable connectivity across the Caribbean and wider Latin America.”

Maria Waleska Álvarez, CEO at NAP Caribe, adds, “We are proud to welcome Telxius to our data centre in the Dominican Republic, where its global connectivity footprint is anchored by our advanced technological capabilities, robust security standards, and a highly resilient, carrier-neutral digital infrastructure.

“By aligning our visions and strengths, we are accelerating the development of a seamlessly interconnected regional ecosystem and enabling new opportunities for innovation, growth, and digital transformation across local and regional markets.”

The announcement follows Telxius’s recent network expansion in Fortaleza and forms part of the company’s continued investment in digital infrastructure across Latin America.

For more from Telxius, click here.