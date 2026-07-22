RETN unveils new London–Brussels network route

Author: Joe Peck

RETN, an independent global network service provider, has launched a new London–Brussels route designed to strengthen the resilience of its network between the UK and mainland Europe.

The new route provides an additional connection into continental Europe, offering customers an alternative to more established paths through Amsterdam and Paris.

According to the company, the investment is intended to improve route diversity and support business continuity as demand for resilient international connectivity continues to grow.

RETN says the route is underpinned by newly constructed dark fibre between Rotterdam and Brussels, providing the foundation for its own DWDM network in Belgium and giving the company greater operational control over this section of the network.

Alternative path adds physical network diversity

The London–Brussels route also follows a geographically separate path out of London, avoiding the heavily used Docklands corridor, which carries a significant proportion of international traffic from East London’s data centre campuses.

It also uses a different landing station from RETN’s existing CrossChannel UK–EU route via Slough, creating additional physical diversity for traffic entering and leaving the UK.

As businesses place greater emphasis on network resilience, RETN says the new route reduces reliance on traditional transit hubs and established UK–Europe corridors.

Tony O’Sullivan, CEO of RETN, comments, “Building resilient networks is no longer simply about adding capacity; it’s about creating genuine physical diversity.

“As international traffic becomes increasingly concentrated on a limited number of routes, customers need unique alternatives that strengthen business continuity. Our new London–Brussels route delivers exactly that.”

For more from RETN, click here.