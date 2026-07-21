Terra Innovatum targets Latin American data centres

Author: Joe Peck

Terra Innovatum Global, a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, has signed a commercial letter of intent (LOI) with Waiken ILW to deploy its SOLO micro-modular nuclear reactor platform at data centre facilities operated by DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil in Jaguariúna, Brazil.

The agreement covers an initial deployment of up to 8MWe of behind-the-meter generating capacity, with the reactors intended to provide on-site power for the facilities.

Alessandro Petruzzi, co-founder and CEO of Terra Innovatum Global, says, “This initiative aims to provide reliable, behind-the-meter clean energy solutions for Waiken ILW’s data centers while serving as a proof of concept for other long-term, energy-intensive operations within the Waiken ILW group of companies.

“Critical communications infrastructure demands uninterrupted, resilient power. We believe this agreement demonstrates the growing commercial opportunity for behind-the-meter nuclear energy beyond AI data centres, extending into media, telecommunications, and other critical infrastructure sectors.”

First commercial deployment planned for the region

The companies note that the project marks Terra Innovatum’s first announced commercial deployment initiative in Latin America and reflects increasing interest in factory-built, micro-modular nuclear reactors for energy-intensive facilities.

The SOLO platform is intended for use across a range of sectors, including telecommunications, cloud infrastructure, data centres, financial services, healthcare, and industrial facilities.

Giordano Morichi, Founding Partner, Chief Business Development Officer, and Director of Investor Relations at Terra Innovatum Global, comments, “This strategic collaboration with Waiken ILW highlights the commercial strength of our global supply chain and the versatility of our SOLO technology.

“The agreement demonstrates that SOLO is not designed for a single market; rather, it is a platform that can scale across multiple industries and geographies, including telecommunications, cloud infrastructure, and data centres, financial services, healthcare, industrial facilities, and other mission-critical operations.”

Carlos Magariños, Chief Global and Regulatory Strategy at Waiken ILW, adds, “We partner with Terra Innovatum Global to drive a forward-looking energy strategy that reinforces our long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technological excellence across all our companies and partners.

“This alliance will strengthen our infrastructure by delivering reliable, behind-the-meter clean energy to DIRECTV’s and SKY’s broadcasting data centers, paving the way for a cleaner, more resilient, and self-sustaining energy future across Argentina, Brazil, and the broader region.”

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