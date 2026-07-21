Airbus selects Scaleway for sovereign cloud

Author: Joe Peck

European multinational aerospace company Airbus has selected French cloud computing provider Scaleway as a sovereign cloud provider to support parts of its cloud infrastructure, adding European-based cloud services to its existing multi-cloud strategy.

Under the agreement, Scaleway will provide cloud infrastructure for selected enterprise applications operating in environments requiring high levels of governance, resilience, and legal protection. The platform is also intended to support AI-enabled workloads.

Airbus says the appointment follows a competitive tender process that assessed cloud providers on technical capabilities, operational resilience, and legal and governance safeguards, including European jurisdiction and data protection.

The sovereign cloud platform will be built on European infrastructure and integrated with Airbus’s existing technology environment. According to the companies, it is designed to support business-critical applications across aircraft design, engineering, manufacturing, and enterprise operations.

The agreement forms part of Airbus’s wider digital sovereignty strategy, allowing different workloads to be hosted in environments that best meet their technical, operational, and regulatory requirements.

Supporting critical applications with European cloud infrastructure

Scaleway says the platform will provide interoperability with Airbus’s existing cloud estate whilst enabling the company to retain operational control over sensitive applications and industrial data.

Damien Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Scaleway, comments, “Artificial intelligence is redefining how the world’s most advanced industries design, manufacture, and operate. Unlocking its full potential requires digital infrastructure that combines world-class performance with trust, openness, and long-term control.

“We’re proud that Airbus has selected Scaleway to help build this next chapter of its cloud strategy and to demonstrate that Europe can deliver sovereign cloud capabilities at the highest international standards.”

Catherine Jestin, Executive Vice President Digital at Airbus, adds, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our broader commitment to European digital sovereignty.

“By integrating a trusted, high-performance cloud environment that keeps our critical data assets shielded from foreign extraterritorial laws, we are ensuring that our digital infrastructure keeps pace with our aerospace innovation while maintaining control and resilience of our industrial operations.”

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