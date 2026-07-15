BAK Power develops battery cell for AI data centre backup

Author: Joe Peck

BAK Power, a Chinese manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, has developed a new 2170 cylindrical lithium-ion cell designed for battery backup units (BBUs) used in AI data centres and other mission-critical power systems.

Developed in collaboration with Echion Technologies, a UK developer of materials for lithium-ion batteries, the new cell combines Echion’s XNO anode technology with BAK’s tabless cell architecture.

The companies say the design is intended to provide high charge and discharge rates, extended cycle life, and improved thermal performance for high-density AI environments. Evaluation samples are expected to be available from late 2026.

The cell has been developed for liquid-cooled BBU architectures, including ±400V module designs, and is designed to support continuous charge and discharge rates of more than 10C.

The companies say the design also offers lower internal resistance and improved thermal stability compared with conventional ultra-high-power 2170 cells, helping to maintain performance in the elevated temperatures typically found in AI data centres.

Designed for next-generation AI infrastructure

According to BAK Power, the new cell is intended to reduce the need to oversize battery backup systems by providing symmetrical charge and discharge performance.

The companies also state that the cell has been engineered for longer operational life and improved safety characteristics compared with existing ultra-high-power chemistries used in similar applications.

A spokesperson for BAK Power comments, “We have observed that workloads are reshaping the power architecture within data centres, and the existing ultra-high-power cell chemistries are struggling to keep pace with this evolution.

“This is exactly the challenge that BAK’s new tabless high-power cell, powered by Echion’s XNO anode technology, is designed to address, and the very reason we launched this development project.

“We are now opening this programme to select BBU system integrators who wish to secure early access to evaluation samples, pursue joint certification, and establish long-term supply partnerships.”