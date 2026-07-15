GigaCloud, Cubbit partner on sovereign cloud storage

Author: Joe Peck

GigaCloud, a Ukrainian cloud services provider, and Cubbit, an Italian provider of geo-distributed cloud storage infrastructure, have formed a partnership to provide sovereign, geo-distributed cloud storage services for organisations in Ukraine and Poland.

Organisations in the two countries currently face an increasingly demanding risk landscape, where ransomware and cyberattacks remain a persistent threat.

Armed conflicts make data centre facilities extremely susceptible to physical disruptions. Throughout recent years, missile strikes and attacks on critical infrastructure have demonstrated that no single site can be considered safe. If a facility goes offline, organisations lose access to critical systems and productivity halts.

At the same time, companies must comply with an ever-stricter legislative framework – from GDPR to regional laws – whilst keeping sensitive and strategic data under their direct control, operated within defined geographic boundaries. For enterprises, government institutions, and critical infrastructure operators, storage that is resilient, sovereign, and distributed across multiple trusted cross-country sites has become a requirement.

As such, the agreement will see GigaCloud deploy Cubbit’s software-defined object storage platform, DS3 Composer, across five data centres in Kyiv, Lviv, and Warsaw. The companies say the platform is intended to improve resilience whilst helping organisations meet data sovereignty and regulatory requirements.

The storage platform encrypts, fragments, and distributes data across multiple locations, allowing organisations to define where their data is stored, including within Ukraine, within Poland, or across both countries. The service also provides S3-compatible object storage for applications including backup, disaster recovery, long-term archiving, and management of unstructured data.

Supporting data resilience across multiple locations

Stefano Onofri, co-CEO and co-founder of Cubbit, says, “We are proud to bring our technology to Ukraine and support the country at a moment when the resilience of digital infrastructure has never mattered more.

“GigaCloud is firmly rooted in the local market – trusted by government institutions and critical infrastructure operators – and brings deep technical expertise.

“Together, we are giving Ukrainian and Polish organisations something new to these regions: a geo-distributed storage infrastructure that keeps strategic data protected and always available, distributed across multiple trusted countries by design, so that even in the most demanding conditions, data remains online and in the hands of those who own it.”

The service will target mid-sized and enterprise organisations, including government, defence, financial services, media, retail, and IT sectors, where resilient data storage and rapid recovery are operational priorities.

Nazariy Kurochko (pictured above), CEO of GigaCloud, explains, “Cloud infrastructure in our region can’t be built around assumptions borrowed from calmer markets. Our businesses have learned to think differently: to plan for uncertainty, to value control, and to choose architectures that remain dependable when circumstances change.

“This partnership with Cubbit helps us turn that experience into a practical storage model for organisations that need not just capacity, but confidence. For us, it is also a step towards strengthening a European cloud ecosystem where resilience, sovereignty, and a technology-agnostic approach are built into the foundation.”

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