DC BLOX joins 1GW AI data centre project

Author: Joe Peck

DC BLOX, a provider of connected data centres and fibre networks, has been selected as the digital infrastructure partner in a development consortium, led by Amentum, a US government services and engineering company, that has been chosen by the US Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to enter negotiations for a phased lease at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

The proposed development includes a 1GW AI data centre campus alongside approximately 2GW of dedicated on-site energy generation.

The project forms part of a federal initiative to use government-owned sites to support AI infrastructure development, increase power availability for the electricity grid, and advance nuclear reactor technologies.

If negotiations are successful, the consortium will develop the project through a public-private partnership intended to accelerate the deployment of AI infrastructure and supporting energy capacity.

AI infrastructure and energy development

DC BLOX will provide expertise in the design, construction, and operation of digital infrastructure as part of the consortium. The company has previously invested in digital infrastructure across the region and is also a founding member of the Palmetto Nuclear Coalition.

Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX, says, “DC BLOX is honoured to join Amentum and this visionary consortium to support a programme that accelerates our nation’s economic growth through technology advancement. To lead, we must innovate not just in how we build data centres, but in how we power them.”

The Palmetto Nuclear Coalition brings together energy users, industry organisations, policymakers, and other stakeholders with the aim of supporting the future deployment of nuclear energy alongside digital infrastructure. The organisations say the approach is intended to provide reliable power for AI and cloud computing workloads.

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