Liberty Energy, PowerBridge form joint data centre venture

Author: Joe Peck

Liberty Energy, a Denver-based oilfield services company, and PowerBridge, a developer of power-integrated data centre campuses for hyperscale and AI, have formed a joint venture to support the development of powered data centre campuses, beginning with a planned 2GW site in West Texas, USA.

The partnership combines PowerBridge’s digital campus development experience with Liberty Power Innovations’ power generation and energy management offerings to support large-scale AI and hyperscale data centre developments.

The companies say the joint venture will provide an integrated approach to campus infrastructure and on-site power generation as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.

Its initial focus is the proposed Alpha Digital Campus in West Texas, where the first phase is expected to include more than 300MW of generation capacity. Initial power delivery is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027, with further deployment planned through the first half of 2028.

Joint venture targets future AI infrastructure projects

PowerBridge is responsible for developing the digital campus infrastructure, including pad-ready sites and a regional fibre conduit network, whilst Liberty Power Innovations will design, develop, and operate the modular power generation systems.

The companies say the model is intended to support future gigawatt-scale data centre campuses serving hyperscale operators, AI workloads, and other large power users.

Alex Hernandez, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PowerBridge, comments, “PowerBridge was founded on the premise of driving and solving the accelerating convergence between energy and digital infrastructure. Our mission is to serve our digital infrastructure customers with an integrated powered campus solution while building new power generation assets that strengthen grid reliability.

“By aligning our powered campus development assets with Liberty’s comprehensive power services and operational expertise, we are creating a model that can be scaled across future gigawatt-scale powered data centre campuses in West Texas.”

Ron Gusek, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Energy, adds, “The most sophisticated customers are increasingly seeking partners that can simplify the delivery of large-scale digital infrastructure projects. As power availability becomes a defining factor in data centre development, customers need integrated solutions that align power generation, energy management, and campus infrastructure planning from the outset.

“With PowerBridge, we are helping customers secure reliable power faster and more efficiently, supporting the accelerating growth of AI and digital infrastructure.”

The joint venture remains subject to the completion of commercial agreements and the required regulatory approvals.