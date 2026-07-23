Sabey Data Centers marks construction milestone in Oregon

Author: Joe Peck

Sabey Data Centers, a data centre developer, owner, and operator, has marked a major construction milestone at its new SDC Umatilla campus in northeast Oregon, USA, holding a “Going Vertical” ceremony as the first structural steel was erected on site.

The event, held on 15 July, brought together local and state representatives, community organisations, utility partners, contractors, and members of the project team to mark the next phase of construction.

Located in the Columbia Cloud Corridor, the campus is being developed to support hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation customers as demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure continues to grow.

Construction enters next phase

The ceremony signalled the transition from site preparation and engineering work to the vertical construction phase.

Tim Mirick, President of Sabey Data Centers, says, “Watching the first steel go up is always a significant moment because it turns years of planning, engineering, and hard work into something you can finally see.

“We are excited to build here, excited to become part of this community, and committed to serving our customers and this region for many years to come.”

State Representative Bobby Levy comments, “The construction of this new data centre is an exciting investment in northeast Oregon and a strong vote of confidence in our communities. Facilities like this keep our hospitals, schools, and small businesses connected while creating new economic opportunities.

“I’m especially pleased that Sabey’s use of a closed-loop cooling system demonstrates that innovation and responsible resource stewardship can go hand in hand. We’re proud to welcome Sabey Data Centers to northeast Oregon.”

According to Sabey, the project is expected to create work for hundreds of skilled tradespeople during construction, supporting local businesses and contributing to the regional economy as development progresses.

For more from Sabey Data Centers, click here.