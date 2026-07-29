DE-CIX, MASS-IX expand US Northeast interconnection

Author: Joe Peck

Internet exchange (IX) operators DE-CIX and MASS-IX have partnered to provide direct interconnection between New England and New York, enabling networks connected to MASS-IX to access DE-CIX New York through a single-hop connection.

The agreement makes MASS-IX an IX Turnkey Connectivity Partner, allowing customers to connect with networks in New York without purchasing separate transport services or remote cross-connects.

According to the companies, the partnership is intended to improve latency for networks in the US Northeast whilst also providing access to DE-CIX’s wider interconnection ecosystem across North America and internationally.

The first network to use the new service is TOWARDEX, which is already exchanging traffic with networks connected to DE-CIX New York.

Partnership extends regional connectivity

MASS-IX connects more than 70 networks across 12 data centres in the Boston metropolitan area, with close to 3Tbps of connected capacity and peak traffic exceeding 300Gbps.

By linking directly to DE-CIX New York, MASS-IX customers gain access to one of the largest interconnection ecosystems in the region, including networks not currently available within New England.

Ed d’Agostino, Vice President at DE-CIX North America, comments, “DE-CIX is proud to be partnering MASS-IX, bringing together two neutral and high-performance internet exchanges for the betterment of both parties.

“New York represents the lowest-latency location for New England networks to reach non-local networks, and this interconnection makes this possible and easy to implement.

“The community in Massachusetts and all of New England will be able to improve performance and latency to content by peering with networks connected to DE-CIX New York. This is an excellent example of how DE-CIX works with neutral IXs to improve the internet in the US and help others better serve their markets.”

James Jun, Director at MASS-IX, adds, “MASS-IX was founded on a mission to improve performance and reduce the cost of network interconnections throughout Massachusetts. By partnering with DE-CIX, we are providing a new additional turnkey avenue for peering and internet interconnections for ISPs and internet networks throughout New England.

“We’re excited to partner with DE-CIX to bring leading, world-class peering capabilities and interconnection ecosystems to Massachusetts.”

DE-CIX New York currently connects more than 260 networks across over 40 data centres and forms part of the company’s wider interconnection platform spanning North America, Europe, and South America.

For more from DE-CIX, click here.