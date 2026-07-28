Greenergy Data Centers secures new investor

Author: Joe Peck

Colocation and data hosting facility Greenergy Data Centers has welcomed Tensor Estate as a minority shareholder following an investment in MCF Group Estonia, the company that owns and operates the Baltic data centre.

MCF Group Estonia is majority owned by the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF), which says the investment will provide expansion capital to support the continued growth of the facility in response to increasing demand for AI infrastructure.

Greenergy Data Centers was 3SIIF’s first digital infrastructure investment and is one of the largest data centres in the Baltic region.

Cameron Cook, Senior Investment Director at Amber Infrastructure, investment advisor to 3SIIF, comments, “We welcome Tensor Estate as a new shareholder in MCF Group Estonia.

“As the majority shareholder, 3SIIF remains fully committed to supporting the continued development of Greenergy Data Centers. The ongoing expansion of the data centre in response to unprecedented demand from the artificial intelligence market is underway, and we look forward to the full commercialisation of this strategically important digital infrastructure asset.”

Investment to support future expansion

According to the companies, the investment is intended to support Greenergy Data Centers’ long-term expansion plans as demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow.

Kert Evert, CEO of MCF Group Estonia, says, “We have been developing the infrastructure for years with a long-term perspective. Tensor joining us supports our long-term growth objectives.”

Miko Niinemäe, Co-founder of Tensor Estate, notes, “Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping digital infrastructure requirements worldwide. Developing projects of this scale takes years and requires close cooperation between infrastructure owners, energy companies, engineering partners, and global technology companies.”

Valdur Laid, Member of the Management Board of UG Investments, who co-financed the transaction, adds, “MCF [is providing] a solid foundation for its next stage of development. We are committed to supporting that growth as a long-term partner.”

As part of the transaction, representatives from 3SIIF and Tensor Estate have formed a joint supervisory board as the company’s existing management team will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.