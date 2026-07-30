Veolia to operate 350MW data centre microgrid

Author: Joe Peck

Veolia, a French multinational environmental services company, has been selected to operate and maintain a 350MW microgrid that will supply power to an AI data centre campus in Ohio, USA.

The project will operate independently of the public electricity grid, providing all of the site’s power through a combination of on-site generation and battery energy storage. Veolia says the development is intended to help meet growing demand for AI infrastructure whilst reducing pressure on local electricity networks.

The contract forms part of the company’s ‘Data Center Resource 360’ offering, which focuses on supporting the operation of data centres through energy, water, and waste management services.

The Ohio microgrid will combine gas engines, linear generators, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and medium-voltage infrastructure into a single energy platform.

Veolia will be responsible for operations integration, commissioning support, and the long-term operation and maintenance of the facility under a performance-based contract.

The company says it joined the project before commercial operations began to support commissioning, develop operating procedures, and coordinate work between contractors and equipment manufacturers.

According to Veolia, the facility has a target availability of 99.9% and will require a dedicated on-site workforce of between 35 and 40 full-time personnel.

Grid-independent power for AI infrastructure

Karin Hamel, CEO of Veolia Energy North America and Chief Growth Officer for Veolia in North America, comments, “Our work on this project shows how Veolia can help developers accelerate speed-to-power while maintaining the reliability required for mission-critical AI operations, all while protecting the community.

“As developers deploy microgrids and other advanced energy systems to meet the growing demand for AI infrastructure, they need trusted partners with the expertise to operate these assets safely, reliably, and at scale.

“Veolia helps reduce operational risk, improve performance, and provide environmental security for customers and the communities they serve, supporting the responsible growth of AI while delivering reliable and sustainable infrastructure solutions.”

The company says the microgrid will have 350MW of generation capacity and incorporate a 430MWh battery energy storage system.

For more from Veolia, click here.