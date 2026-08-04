Wolong’s PMDD motors target data centre cooling

Author: Joe Peck

Wolong Electric America, a developer of industrial motor and drive technology, has highlighted its permanent magnet direct drive (PMDD) motors for data centre and industrial cooling applications.

The motors are manufactured in Monterrey, Mexico, and use a 48-pole design intended to provide a compact alternative to conventional induction motors.

The PMDD design removes the need for belts and sheaves by connecting the motor directly to the fan. According to Wolong, this reduces mechanical complexity, maintenance requirements, and potential points of failure.

The motors use a rare earth magnet core, which the company says generates stronger magnetic fields than ferrite-based alternatives while allowing for a smaller footprint.

A variable frequency drive (VFD) controls the motors, providing variable speed operation and controlled acceleration and deceleration. The motors have a 4:1 turndown ratio, allowing them to maintain torque at lower speeds for applications where cooling demand varies.

Direct drive design reduces mechanical load

The direct coupling between the motor and fan reduces radial load on bearings and associated mechanical stress by removing the belt drive.

Wolong states that the motors are approximately 20% more efficient than conventional induction motors. The design also provides smooth starts without inrush current, which can reduce electrical stress on connected equipment.

The motors are intended for use in data centres, refineries, heat exchangers, cooling systems, and other OEM-designed equipment.

Wolong’s Monterrey manufacturing operation also provides regional manufacturing, service, and customer support for North American customers.

The company says the motors are designed with anticipated US Department of Energy efficiency requirements in mind and can be used when upgrading existing equipment or developing new cooling systems.

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