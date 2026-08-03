FTTH Council Europe becomes Fibre Council Europe

Author: Joe Peck

The FTTH Council Europe, an industry association promoting fibre connectivity across Europe, has rebranded as Fibre Council Europe, marking an expansion of its remit to represent the wider fibre infrastructure ecosystem across Europe.

The organisation says the new name reflects its broader focus beyond fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), encompassing fixed connectivity, the fibre infrastructure supporting data centres, mobile networks, and the digital services used by businesses, public institutions, and consumers.

The rebrand includes a new visual identity and the tagline: “Powering Europe’s digital future”.

Stefano Fogli, President of Fibre Council Europe, says, “Our new name recognises what our members have known for years: fibre is the essential infrastructure of the present and the future-proof foundation of what comes next, with the potential to evolve to ever-higher speeds.

“As Fibre Council Europe, we will continue to bring together the entire fibre community to accelerate deployment, drive take-up, and ensure Europe’s digital competitiveness. Our mission expands, and our name now matches its full scope.”

Conference renamed as organisation broadens remit

The Council’s annual conference has also been renamed Fibre Horizons. The event, which the organisation describes as Europe’s largest gathering of the fibre community, will take place on 17–18 March in Milan, Italy, bringing together operators, vendors, investors, and policymakers.

According to the Council, its governance, membership, and core activities will remain unchanged, while its work will expand into areas including data centres and the transition from hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) networks to FTTH.

Vincent Garnier, Director General of Fibre Council Europe, comments, “This is an evolution, not a departure. Everything our members and partners value about the Council – our advocacy, our research, our community – carries forward under the new name and the expanded scope. What changes is that our identity now reflects the breadth of the fibre ecosystem we represent.”

The organisation says the transition to the new branding will be phased in over the coming weeks, with its previous branding, email addresses, and web addresses remaining in use during the changeover period.

For more from Fibre Council Europe, click here.