Reliable liquid cooling infrastructure with aquatherm piping

Author: Joe Peck

Rising rack densities, AI workloads, and 24/7 availability place new demands on data centre cooling. Conventional air-based concepts increasingly reach their limits when it comes to removing high heat loads efficiently and reliably.

aquatherm blue is a PP-RCT piping system designed specifically for liquid cooling circuits in data centres and similar mission-critical environments. It provides the backbone for closed chilled-water loops, direct-to-rack cooling, and integration with heat exchangers or free cooling systems.

The system’s corrosion-free material and smooth inner surface support stable flow rates over the long term, helping maintain performance and reduce unplanned interventions. Lightweight components and heat-fusion jointing simplify installation in raised floors, technical rooms, and retrofits.

With flexible layouts and a wide range of dimensions and fittings, aquatherm blue enables planners and operators to adapt cooling infrastructure to current and future IT loads.

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