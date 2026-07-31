NTT, ENGIE sign multi-market renewable energy deal

Author: Joe Peck

NTT DATA, a Japanese IT services and consulting group, and ENGIE, a French multinational energy company, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at supporting the long-term energy needs of NTT DATA’s global data centre portfolio and expanding AI infrastructure using renewable energy.

The agreement focuses on renewable energy procurement, power supply, and integrated energy services to support the continued growth of the company’s data centres while contributing to its net zero objectives.

Working agreements have already been signed in the UK, the Netherlands, and Germany as part of the multinational partnership.

In the UK, NTT DATA has entered into a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) with ENGIE for renewable electricity supplied from a 24MW wind farm in South Wales. The agreement will provide power to NTT DATA’s UK data centres until September 2030.

Partnership supports AI infrastructure growth

The companies say the partnership is intended to address increasing demand for reliable, long-term energy supplies as AI and cloud infrastructure continue to expand.

David Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer at NTT DATA, comments, “AI is transforming every industry, and long-term success depends on ensuring that AI is sustainable. Sustainability is both a competitive differentiator and a value creator.

“This partnership with ENGIE reflects our belief that energy transition and AI transformation must advance together, enabling us to innovate and scale responsibly while delivering long-term value for our clients and society.”

Doug Adams, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers, adds, “This partnership gives us the energy foundation we need to keep pace with accelerating AI demand without compromising on our sustainability commitments.

“Securing long-term access to renewable power at scale is one of the defining challenges for our industry right now, and working with a partner like ENGIE lets us continue our growth with confidence – for our clients, for our company, and for the environment.”

Nicolas Lefèvre-Marton, Group Vice President Data Center Acceleration & Strategy Partnerships at ENGIE, notes, “Our partnership with NTT DATA is an exciting synergy between our industries, with both parties working to address the energy requirements of the data and AI revolution with renewable and sustainable solutions.”

Miya Paolucci, CEO of ENGIE UK, concludes, “This CPPA is the result of a deep understanding of NTT DATA’s needs, demonstrating how a collaborative approach can deliver innovative solutions and sustainable infrastructure to support long-term growth and decarbonisation ambitions.”

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