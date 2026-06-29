Lenovo to supply HPC for research at Southampton Uni

Author: Joe Peck

Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company making servers and AI infrastructure systems, has signed a four-year agreement with the University of Southampton in the UK to supply high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure, supporting the university’s research programmes.

Through and in addition to this, the company says it also plans to return to the ‘Top500’ ranking of the world’s most powerful supercomputers.

Under the agreement, Lenovo will become the university’s preferred supplier of HPC infrastructure following a competitive tender process. The partnership builds on a relationship between the two organisations spanning more than a decade.

The first order, valued at approximately £7 million, is scheduled for delivery during summer 2026.

New systems to support AI and scientific research

The initial deployment will include Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3 servers equipped with NVIDIA H200 GPUs and NVLink technology, designed for artificial intelligence, simulation, and other compute-intensive workloads.

A second phase is expected to introduce a cluster based on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell architecture using Lenovo ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune servers, further increasing the university’s computing capacity.

According to Lenovo, the systems will support research across a range of scientific disciplines and help expand the university’s computational capabilities.

Andy Rhodes, Managing Director of Lenovo UK & Ireland, says, “As research demands continue to grow in scale and complexity, access to powerful, scalable computing is critical.

“Lenovo’s latest HPC solutions, including next-generation GPU-accelerated systems, will enable the University of Southampton to tackle data-intensive workloads and accelerate breakthrough research. We are proud to support their ambition to further elevate their global research standing.”

Partnership extends beyond infrastructure

Alongside the deployment of HPC systems, the agreement includes opportunities for collaboration on end-user computing, researcher engagement, and the adoption of new technologies across the university.

Professor Mark Spearing, Vice President Research and Enterprise at the University of Southampton, comments, “This partnership represents a major step forward in strengthening our research infrastructure.

“These new HPC capabilities will play a vital role in enabling cutting-edge research and innovation, helping to raise the global profile of Southampton’s research community and compete at the highest international level.”

The organisations also expect to work together on activities linked to the British Science Festival, which will be hosted by the University of Southampton in September 2026.

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