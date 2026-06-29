Janitza marks 40 years of growth

Author: Joe Peck

Janitza, a German manufacturer of energy measurement and power quality monitoring equipment, is marking its 40th anniversary as demand for power quality and energy monitoring continues to grow across sectors including data centres, industry, and critical infrastructure.

The company says it is continuing to expand its international operations, with investment in local subsidiaries and customer support capabilities in markets including the UK, North America, and Australia.

Founded in Germany in 1986, Janitza now operates in more than 90 countries, supplying energy monitoring and power quality technologies for applications where resilient electrical infrastructure is essential.

Markus Janitza, founder and CEO of Janitza, notes, “The requirements for modern energy infrastructure have changed dramatically over recent decades.

“As power grids become more dynamic and energy systems more complex, transparency and power quality are becoming increasingly critical, particularly in sectors such as data centres, industry, and critical infrastructure.

“This is exactly where we continue to support our customers globally with precise measurement and monitoring technologies.”

International expansion continues

Janitza says it has grown from a regional manufacturer with around 30 employees into an international supplier serving customers across a range of industries.

The company states that it will continue investing in engineering and manufacturing at its German headquarters while expanding its international sales and customer support network.

Alexander Veidt, CEO at Janitza, comments, “Over the years, Janitza has always identified technological developments at an early stage and translated them into practical solutions for customers. We will continue to follow this path consistently in the years ahead.”

Janitza remains a family-owned business and says it expects demand for energy transparency, resilient electrical infrastructure, and power quality technologies to continue increasing as energy systems become more complex.

The company also formally celebrated its 40th anniversary with an industry event at its headquarters in Germany on 19 June 2026.

For more from Janitza, cick here.