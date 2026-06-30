Fourth generation of the R&Mfreenet system released

Author: Joe Peck

Reichle & De-Massari (R&M), a Swiss manufacturer of cabling and connectivity infrastructure for data centres and networks, is introducing the fourth generation of its standard cabling system, R&Mfreenet.

“With R&Mfreenet 4.0, we are beginning a new chapter in network technology,” says Matthias Gerber, R&M Market Manager LAN Cabling. “R&Mfreenet 4.0 is more than a portfolio for structured cabling with connectivity, cables, distributors, and outlets; it sets new standards because it considerably simplifies and perfects the planning, installation, and operation of data networks.”

With the cabling system, R&M is offering a comprehensive modular system for the physical level of local data networks (LAN). The focus is on the renewed and harmonised range of RJ45 connection modules, and R&M is reducing the number of variants of the EL4.0 module generation to two per category.

Small parts such as adaptors are no longer required or are now integrated into the module – such as tension relief, colour code, and protective flap. The self-explanatory “Easy Lock” assembly process has also been compressed into a single work step.

The R&Mfreenet 4.0 system includes installation and patch cords that “meet the highest-quality requirements”. R&M also says it is the only manufacturer to connect the copper wires of the patch cords with corrosion-resistant, strain- and vibration-proofed IDC technology.

The plug contacts are coated with a layer of gold (of a specified thickness) “to ensure loss-free signal transmission under all conditions”. The installation cables must pass the R&M endurance test before they are approved for use. R&M maintains its own supply chain and ensures that the installation cables are available worldwide at all times.

R&M also offers the modular rack family, Freenet, as housing for distributors and equipment. Customers can freely configure the Freenet racks to suit their project.

Infrastructure solutions for every commercial use

With R&Mfreenet 4.0, customers can set up structured cabling as well as a complete passive infrastructure for modern ethernet/IP networks.

The cabling system is suitable for a variety of commercial applications and environments. These include IT, offices and data centres, trade and industry, and WiFi and IP-aided building automation.

With the Cat. 8.1 ISO products, networks can be installed that enable high-speed data traffic of up to 40 Gigabit/s. R&Mfreenet 4.0 contains fibre optic solutions for backbones, digital ceilings, Fibre to the Office, and extended and hybrid networks.

The cabling system supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) “up to the highest performance level” for the remote power supply of terminal devices and equipment. R&M uses the PowerSafe seal to label specifically tested PoE-stable products.

Customers receive lifetime application warranties on R&Mfreenet 4.0 installations. To this end, the network must be installed and tested by qualified specialists in accordance with R&M specifications.

Matthias sums it up, stating, “We are proud to be introducing the fourth-generation R&Mfreenet system, which is equipped to meet the challenges of the digital era.

“This strategic renewal reduces complexity and the risk of errors. R&Mfreenet 4.0 incorporates continuous innovation and in-depth knowledge of technologies, markets, and customer requirements.

“Improved interaction of the components simplifies planning, ordering, storage, work preparation, and installation. We are making design, functions, installation, security, and logistics more user-friendly, coherent, and sustainable, without compromising on quality, technology, and cost-effectiveness.”

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