AI data centre capacity to surge from 2.3GW to 150GW

Author: Joe Peck

Structure Research, an independent research and consulting firm focused on the global internet infrastructure market, has announced the release of its new AI Infrastructure Report, finding that AI-focused data centre capacity is projected to jump from roughly 2.3 gigawatts (GW) today to 150GW by 2030, a 66-fold increase that will reshape where capital, power, and workloads concentrate globally.

The AI Infrastructure Report provides a bottom-up view of who is funding, building, and consuming AI infrastructure worldwide, combining 14 company-level trackers with a 38-operator ‘neocloud’ and sovereign infrastructure rollup to map how capacity and capital will flow through 2030.

Built from Structure Research’s proprietary dataset, every forecast is constructed using a bottom-up methodology and validated through a conservation framework that reconciles infrastructure ownership with compute consumption, aiming to create a consistent view of where capacity, capital, and workloads ultimately concentrate.

Jabez Tan, Head of Research at Structure Research, notes, “As AI infrastructure investment accelerates globally, there is increasing confusion around who is actually building capacity, who is financing it, and who ultimately consumes the compute being created.

“This report was designed to cut through the noise and provide a single, reconciled view of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. By examining both the supply and demand sides of the market simultaneously, we can better understand where capital is flowing, where bottlenecks are emerging, and how the competitive landscape is evolving.”

Key findings from the report

The AI Infrastructure Report provides a comprehensive view of the organisations funding, building, and consuming AI infrastructure and examines how the market will evolve through 2030. Key findings include:

· Power availability is emerging as one of the primary constraints to continued AI infrastructure expansion.

· The report distinguishes between organisations that own AI infrastructure and those that ultimately consume AI compute capacity, providing a reconciled view of supply and demand.

· Infrastructure and commercial models vary significantly in their ability to convert capital into compute, with a 45x range across different approaches.

· Microsoft, leading AI labs, neocloud providers, and sovereign AI initiatives are pursuing increasingly divergent infrastructure strategies that will shape future capacity demand.

· The report evaluates the long-term outlook for neocloud providers, sovereign AI programs, and custom silicon as competition and market maturity continue to reshape the ecosystem.

The AI Infrastructure Report is intended for hyperscalers, AI infrastructure providers, cloud platforms, data centre operators, investors, policymakers, and enterprise technology leaders seeking a deeper understanding of the forces shaping the future of AI infrastructure deployment.