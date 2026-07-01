EUDCA reaffirms sustainability commitment

Author: Joe Peck

The European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), the representative body of the European data centre community, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting climate-neutral data centres and the sustainable growth of Europe’s digital infrastructure.

The organisation says it remains focused on developing a digital economy that balances increasing demand for digital services with environmental sustainability and closer integration with Europe’s energy system.

Founded in 2012, the EUDCA works with the data centre industry, policymakers, and other stakeholders to support the development of Europe’s digital infrastructure.

As a co-founder of the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, the association has committed to helping the sector achieve climate neutrality by 2030. This includes improving energy efficiency, increasing the use of renewable energy, reducing water consumption, supporting circular economy initiatives, and encouraging the reuse of waste heat.

Over recent years, the EUDCA has worked with the European Commission and industry partners on policies intended to support both digital infrastructure growth and environmental objectives.

Energy integration and grid capacity

On 3 June 2026, the EUDCA joined the European Commission, Commissioner Dan Jørgensen, and organisations from across the energy sector in signing a Declaration of Intent to support the sustainable integration of data centres into the European energy system.

The declaration highlights the need for reliable low-carbon electricity, closer collaboration between data centre operators, grid operators, and public authorities, and a stable regulatory environment to support future investment.

The association also says that expanding Europe’s digital infrastructure will depend on addressing wider challenges within the electricity system, including reinforcing transmission and distribution networks, streamlining planning and permitting processes, and improving access to low-carbon electricity.

Michael Winterson, Secretary General of the EUDCA, comments, “We reaffirm our commitment to sustainability, irrespective of technological developments or changing demands. A liveable, equitable, and sustainable future remains our utmost goal.”

The EUDCA’s annual State of European Data Centres report also tracks the sector’s sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance using member data and information collected under the European Energy Efficiency Directive.

For more from the EUDCA, click here.