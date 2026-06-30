Ingeteam supplies BESS for Dublin data centre microgrid

Author: Joe Peck

Ingeteam, a Spanish manufacturer of power electronics, has supplied the battery energy storage system (BESS) for a microgrid at Pure Data Centres Group (Pure DC)’s Dublin campus, supporting what is described as Europe’s first microgrid designed to power a data centre.

The project forms part of the Orion Phase 1 development and includes a 10MW/20MWh BESS, alongside a power plant controller (PPC) and SCADA system. The battery system has been commissioned and integrated with the site’s power stations and energy management system.

The installation is Ingeteam’s third energy storage project in Ireland since the company entered the market in 2020.

During construction, the campus had been supported by a temporary 10MW energy centre. The project also incorporates Ingeteam’s liquid-cooled INGECON SUN STORAGE C Series technology, creating a 10MVA grid-forming system without power derating.

The permanent microgrid will combine three energy centres with on-site battery storage, increasing the campus’s total installed capacity to 110MW.

A microgrid designed to support future growth

The system has been designed to operate independently of the national electricity grid while retaining the ability to connect once additional grid capacity becomes available.

Located at the Pure DC campus in Dublin, the on-site energy infrastructure provides dispatchable capacity during the site’s initial development phase. It is expected to eventually transition to a hybrid configuration that combines grid electricity with on-site energy generation and storage.

As grid capacity becomes an increasing constraint on digital infrastructure projects, particularly those supporting AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, microgrids are expected to play a growing role in enabling new data centre developments across Europe.