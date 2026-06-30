VIRTUS expands Slough data centre campus

Author: Joe Peck

VIRTUS Data Centres, a UK data centre owner-operator and part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), has announced plans to expand its presence at the Slough Trading Estate with a new AI-ready data centre that will provide 32.5MW of IT capacity, increasing the company’s UK data centre estate to more than 300MW of operational and committed capacity.

The new facility, known as LONDON19, is intended to provide additional capacity to meet growing demand for AI, cloud, and digital infrastructure.

The data centre will incorporate advanced cooling systems, sustainable construction materials, and provision for the future export of waste heat for use within the local community.

New facility planned for Slough campus

Planning permission for LONDON19 has already been secured through the Slough Trading Estate Simplified Planning Zone. SEGRO will develop the powered shell, with construction expected to begin following design approval.

The development will include a roof-level plant deck and is expected to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating.

Once completed, LONDON19 will become the latest addition to VIRTUS’s UK portfolio, bringing the company’s operational and committed capacity to more than 300MW.

Adam Eaton, CEO of VIRTUS Data Centres, says, “We are delighted to expand our Slough campus with the addition of LONDON19, further strengthening our ability to support customers seeking scalable, resilient, and sustainable data centre capacity in London’s western corridor.

“This development builds on our long-standing relationship with SEGRO and enables us to deliver critical power and IT capacity aligned with customer demand.

“By embedding sustainability considerations from the outset, including provision for future waste heat utilisation, LONDON19 reflects our focus on delivering flexible, future-ready infrastructure that supports the UK’s digital economy while minimising environmental impact.”

Andrew Pilsworth, Managing Director of Data Centres and Strategic Partnerships at SEGRO, adds, “VIRTUS is one of Europe’s leading data centre operators and we are pleased to be extending our long-standing relationship through the delivery of this new facility at the Slough Trading Estate.

“The Trading Estate has been at the centre of the UK’s data centre market for more than 20 years, and the scale of infrastructure, power availability, and planning certainty we have established there, alongside a strong focus on sustainability and positive engagement with the local community, continues to support customers like VIRTUS as they expand in a highly constrained environment.”

VIRTUS says it will continue its engagement with the local community as development progresses at the Slough Trading Estate.

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