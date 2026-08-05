Sharon AI signs $373m cloud agreement

Author: Joe Peck

Sharon AI, an Australian neocloud provider, has signed a five-year cloud computing agreement with a global artificial intelligence platform worth $373 million (£277 million).

Under the agreement, Sharon AI expects to deploy cloud computing infrastructure across its AI facilities in Australia, with revenue expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

The company says its total AI factory capacity remains at 132MW, with 120MW now contracted to end customers. It also plans to increase the number of NVIDIA GPUs across its AI factory platform from 62,000 to 64,000 by mid-2027.

The initial deployment under the agreement is expected to use 2,048 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra B300 GPUs. Further deployments may take place during the five-year agreement, subject to customer requirements and the contract terms.

An expansion of Australian AI infrastructure capacity

Sharon AI says the agreement will contribute to the expansion of AI compute capacity in Australia and support the development of domestic AI infrastructure.

James Manning, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sharon AI, comments, “This agreement represents an important milestone in the continued expansion of Sharon AI’s customer base and contracted AI infrastructure capacity.

“As organisations increasingly seek access to sovereign, high-performance AI compute, we remain focused on delivering scalable infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of AI platforms, enterprises, and governments.

“We continue to see strong demand for AI infrastructure in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region, and this agreement reflects our strategy of securing long-term customer commitments as we expand our AI factory platform.”

The company has said the agreement is also expected to support investment in Australian digital infrastructure and provide additional opportunities for businesses, researchers, and government organisations to access AI compute capacity domestically.