Treat your rack like prime real estate

Author: Joe Peck

Data centre racks are often specified on dimensions, load ratings, and cost alone. However, as power densities, cooling requirements, and cable volumes continue to increase, the rack has become a critical infrastructure platform that directly influences performance, operability, and long-term resilience.

A rack may have available U space and still be effectively ‘full’ if airflow is compromised, access becomes restricted, or cable and power management become difficult to maintain. Modern data centre environments demand a broader view of rack performance – one that considers serviceability, cooling, power distribution, security, and future growth alongside physical capacity.

Elevate’s latest whitepaper, Treat Your Rack Like Prime Real Estate, explores why racks should be treated as infrastructure rather than furniture, providing practical guidance for consultants, specifiers, and operators.

Covering topics including usable capacity, access capacity, airflow management, and lifecycle planning, the whitepaper offers a framework for designing rack environments that remain effective throughout their operational life.

Download the whitepaper and discover what your rack really enables.

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