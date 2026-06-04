EUDCA backs EU data centre energy integration plan

Author: Joe Peck

The European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), the representative body of the European data centre community, has co-signed a Declaration of Intent aimed at improving the integration of data centres within the European Union’s energy system.

The agreement supports the objectives of the European Commission’s Strategic Roadmap for Digitalisation and AI in the Energy Sector and seeks to strengthen cooperation between data centre operators, energy providers, grid operators, and public authorities.

As investment in AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure continues to increase across Europe, the declaration is intended to help establish common frameworks for planning and coordinating future infrastructure development.

According to the signatories, the initiative will contribute to the development of shared principles, procedures, and best practices that can be adopted by EU Member States to support sustainable growth in data centre capacity.

The declaration aligns with several European policy initiatives, including the Data Centre Energy Efficiency Package, the European Grids Package, and the proposed Cloud and AI Development Act.

Industry groups target closer energy sector collaboration

The declaration has been signed by organisations representing a broad range of sectors, including electricity networks, energy storage, renewable energy, district heating, and digital infrastructure.

Among the signatories are the EUDCA, Eurelectric, ENTSO-E, WindEurope, SolarPower Europe, Energy Storage Europe, and the EU DSO Entity.

Lex Coors, President of the EUDCA, says, “The energy system can no longer be viewed as a single connection to a single data centre. Europe is moving into a more complex, four-dimensional environment where capacity, flexibility, sustainability, and digital resilience must be planned together.

“Data centres are becoming part of the wider energy system, and this Declaration of Intent is an important step towards building that cooperation in a responsible and future-proof way.”

The declaration establishes a series of working groups focused on areas including grid planning, connection agreements, flexibility services, energy generation, and energy storage.

Working groups to address future capacity requirements

Europe is expected to expand its data centre capacity significantly over the next five to seven years as AI infrastructure investment accelerates. The declaration is intended to support this growth while helping Member States meet wider energy and sustainability objectives.

Michael Winterson, Secretary General of the EUDCA, explains, “Europe’s AI, cloud, and digital ambitions will require significant new infrastructure capacity over the coming years. Delivering that growth responsibly will depend on much closer coordination between the digital infrastructure and energy sectors.

“This Declaration of Intent shows our commitment to partner with energy providers, local authorities, and wider EU institutions to deliver on advanced technologies, energy, and sustainability ambitions.”

The EUDCA says it will contribute technical and policy expertise to the working groups as discussions progress, supporting the development of future frameworks for cooperation between Europe’s digital infrastructure and energy sectors.

For more from the EUDCA, click here.